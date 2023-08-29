Grassroots leaders task FDC party leaders to reconcile

The newly- -elected Forum for Democratic Change leaders in Teso, Bugisu, Sebei and Bukedi regions have asked their bickering party leaders to reconcile. The leaders who were being sworn in say the ongoing bickering is affecting the party's grassroots support. The leaders say personal disagreements of party leaders in Kampala should not kill the party. Jamali Wante, the FDC coordinator in the Elgon region urged party supporters to mobilise support every day.