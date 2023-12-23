Grasshopper harvesters in Masindi District hit by financial crisis

Grasshopper harvesters in Masindi District, under their association of Masindi Basenene Enterprises, are facing significant losses this year as the grasshopper season has yielded poor harvests. This has resulted in financial setbacks, pushing them into debt. Many of these harvesters had borrowed money from money lenders and banks to invest in the business. As a coping mechanism, they are now selling the items originally purchased for the business, such as iron sheets, drums, poles, and power generators