Grass-thatched dormitory leaves students sleepless in rainy season

Female learners at Buyende Seed Secondary School in Buyende district are struggling with the absence of dormitories, forcing them to rent grass-thatched huts. This influx of students from distant areas within the district, coupled with the lack of boarding services in government schools, has left many learners stranded. District education officials are now urging the government to construct dormitories outside the school premises to provide secure accommodation for the students.