Grace Ngabirano wins Kisoro Woman MP by-election

Grace Ngabirano, an NRM-leaning Independent candidate, has won the Kisoro District Woman Member of Parliament by-election. She was declared the winner by the Kisoro District Electoral Returning Officer, Daniel Nayebare, at 1:30 AM on Friday. NUP's Sultan Salim Tana received 903 votes, FDC's Juliet Musanase got 193 votes, Aisha Chimpaye of the People’s Progressive Party secured 157 votes, while UPC's Mable Ingabire also garnered 193 votes.