Grabbers look to occupy scouts' land

The Uganda Scouts Association has vowed to rescue their land at Kaazi, which they say was allegedly grabbed from them at the shores of Lake Victoria. The land under contention was allocated to the Scouts in 1915 by the then King of Buganda, Sauda Chwa. When NTV visited Kaazi, the alleged grabbers had also encroached on the wetland at the shores of Lake Victoria, pouring rocks and murram into the lake.