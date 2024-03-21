Govt: Validation of religious groups policy will weed out unscrupulous entities

The Directorate of Ethics and Integrity says the validation of religious groups and organizations that started recently will weed out unscrupulous entities and help collect the views of religious leaders to be incorporated in the Religious Faith-based Organization’s draft Policy. Permanent Secretary Alex B. Okello told religious leaders in Soroti City that the policy is aimed at monitoring and regulating activities and operations of all religious and faith-based organizations in Uganda to promote accountability.