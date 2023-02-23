Govt trains district elders forums in six sub-regions

The Ministry of Gender and Labour has started training district elders forums in the six sub-regions of Busoga, Bukedi, Bugisu, Sebei, Teso and Karamoja on enterprise selection after the government gave them the first batch of 5 billion out of 10 billion shillings promised by the president in 2016. This grant is aimed at improving their incomes to enable them to engage in activities like dairy, poultry and fish farming. They are targeting elders aged between 60 and 79 years.