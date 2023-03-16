Govt to improve paediatric surgery in referral hospitals

The Ministry of Health has said an estimated one million children have unmet surgical needs due to shortages in human resources, inadequate surgical equipment and infrastructure, and poor health-seeking behaviour for surgical conditions by the population among others. Now, a five-year plan to improve the pediatric surgical care system in regional referral hospitals has been launched. The goal is to develop a critical mass of highly-skilled human resources for health and to improve the infrastructure and equipping of theaters.