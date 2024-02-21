Govt, SGS terminated contract after parliament queries

The government is in advanced stages of reinstating mandatory motor vehicle inspection. In 2016, the government signed a contract with Swiss company SGS, to undertake routine inspection of all vehicles but the agreement was terminated after Parliament found irregularities in the manner in which it was signed. According to Fred Byamukama, the state minister for transport, through a Cabinet decision, the government decided to pay off 109 billion shillings to the investor in compensation and so far, 30 billion shillings has been paid.