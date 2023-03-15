Govt says low access to technology impedes women, girls’ growth

The low access to digitalized services and technology among women and girls impedes their growth and development and presents a development challenge that needs to be tackled by all Governments. This is what the Minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development, Betty Amongi told the General Assembly at the 67th session of the Commission on the Status of Women at the United Nations headquarters in New York, USA. The session will close on 17th March 2023.