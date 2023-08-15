Govt repatriates 16 ex-LRA combatants from C.A.R

The government has repatriated 16 Lord’s Resistance Army ex-combatants back in the country after surrendering to the Central African Republic Government. The group abandoned LRA leader Joseph Kony and surrendered to the government of the Central African Republic that initiated talks with Uganda to repatriate them. While receiving them at the airport, the state minister of Defense and Veteran Affairs Huda Oleru said the government will guarantee their safety and integration into the community to support their well-being.