Govt pledges to empower Karamoja leaders

Government has pledged to empower Karamoja leaders to aid the economic transformation of the region. According to the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, plans to develop the sub-region are among the NRM government’s 10-point program. The Prime Minister said leaders are pivotal in the implementation of this program in order to bring about social and economic change in Karamoja. She spoke to over 250 local leaders from the Karamoja sub region at Oliver Reginald Tambo school of leadership and Pan African center of excellence Kaweweta in Nakaseke district.