Govt concerned that only 1,500 out of 5,400 buildings in Kampala are up to standard

The ministry for works and transport expressed concern that only 1,500 out of 5,400 buildings in Kampala, are up to standard. This is according to a report, that has prompted the ministry to review the Building Control Act to further empower the National Building Review Board (NBRB) to provide it with more powers to hold illegal builders accountable.