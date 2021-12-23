Govt agrees on apex body for rice importation at Mutukula border

Government has assigned Rice Agro Business Development Foundation as the Apex body for rice importers at the Mutukula one-stop border post following numerous complaints from farmers on the infiltration of non-licensed actors in the business. This, they say, has affected the quality of rice imported and the cost of doing business. The Minister for East African affairs Rebecca Kadaga and the Trade Minister Harriet Mutabaazi handed over the assignment letters at a press conference.