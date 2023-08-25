Government yet to compensate 1998 Kichawamba Massacre victims

Transitional justice strives to deliver recognition to victims of mass atrocities and to assist societies devastated by conflict to achieve sustainable peace and reconciliation. Richard Rwabuhinga, the Kabarole district Chairperson, makes a passionate appeal to the government to honor its pledge to compensate the victims of the 1998 Kichwamba Attack. GILLIAN NANTUME brings us this last part of our series on the 1998 attack on Kichwamba Technical Institute.