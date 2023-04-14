Government working with Keith Muhakanizi's family on burial preparations

The government is making plans to repatriate the body of the former Permanent Secretary in the Office of Prime Minister Keith Muhakanizi. Muhakanizi, an accomplished Economist from Rukungiri district and former Finance Ministry Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury died at the age of 64 in a hospital in Italy. The Minister of Information and National Guidance Chris Baryomunsi says the government is in touch with Muhakanizi’s family to arrange the program until he is laid to rest. Minister Baryomunsi told NTV that government will miss his immense wisdom and guidance on economic transformation.