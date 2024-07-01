Government urged to increase budget for Elderly Social Assistance Program

The Ministry of Gender has made a compelling appeal to Parliament, urging an increase in the budget allocated for the Social Assistance for the Elderly (SAGE) program. Currently set at Shs100 billion for the fiscal year, down from Shs120 billion in previous years, this reduction has raised concerns about the program's sustainability.

Permanent Secretary Aggrey Kibenge of the Ministry of Gender expressed his apprehension, highlighting that the current allocation is insufficient to support the needs of elderly beneficiaries throughout the year. He emphasized that the budget cut of Shs20 billion, approved during the recent allocation process, jeopardizes the welfare of over 350,000 vulnerable elderly individuals who rely on the program for support.

Kibenge voiced his dismay over the implications of the reduced budget, noting that even the previous allocation of Shs121 billion fell short of covering all eligible elderly citizens. He questioned the rationale behind the budget cut, asserting that it undermines the welfare of Uganda's aging population.

Recent census data indicating a significant increase in the elderly population further underscored the urgency of adequate funding for SAGE. With over 2 million Ugandans now aged over 65, representing more than 5% of the population, the demand for social assistance has never been greater.

Looking ahead, Kibenge expressed hope that Parliament would reconsider the budget allocation during their forthcoming deliberations on the 2024-2025 appropriation bill. He stressed the need to prioritize the welfare of elderly citizens in national budgetary decisions.

Patrick Katabaazi, Coordinator of the Uganda Parliamentary Forum on Social Protection, echoed these sentiments, calling for an end to budget reductions and advocating for increased allocations to expand SAGE coverage. He proposed revising the age limit for program eligibility from 80 to 60 years to streamline registration processes and ensure more elderly citizens receive the support they deserve.

As stakeholders await Parliament's decision, the fate of Uganda's elderly remains uncertain, with calls growing louder for sustained and expanded social assistance initiatives to meet the needs of the aging population.