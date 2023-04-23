Government urged to improve rural health facilities

The government has been urged to improve access to health services for people residing in rural areas. While undertaking a health camp in Ngogwe Sub-county in Buikwe district, members of the rotary club of Seeta have observed that people in the area are having a hard time accessing health services due to the long distances to health centres as well as the health centres themselves being understaffed. Oliver Naikoba the In-charge Ngogwe Health Center notes that whereas the health centre was later elevated to health centre 111 its outpatient department is still too small to handle the large number of patients who go there seeking medical services.