Government urged to combat criminality through inmate education

The government is being urged to support the education of prisoners as a means of fighting criminality. According to Anatoli Biryomumaisho, the commissioner in charge of education in the prison service, the continued improvement in prisoners' performance shows that this initiative is bound to yield positive results. We cite the example of Jonathan Mugerwa, a former inmate on death row who obtained an education while in prison and is now adding value by working at Makerere University Business School.