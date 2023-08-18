Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Nakanyonyi school food was contaminated, says police report
  • 2 National Child loses left hand after cannula error
  • 3 National Besigye's tormentor Arinaitwe secures Shs2m bail
  • 4 National Entebbe airport gears up for ICAO safety audit
  • 5 National New TVET law to guard learners against fake courses