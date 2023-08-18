Government unveils plan on digital learning

The Ministry of Education has started rolling out a digital learning strategy as part of efforts to improve numeracy and literacy for learning in lower primary schools. The work is a joint collaboration with the civil society organisation, War Child Holland and it will see the Education Ministry distribute digital learning materials to students to support their learning cycle alongside the traditional way of teaching. The project which has so far been piloted in the Southwestern and West Nile regions of the country for the last two years is expected to be rolled out in other parts of the country. In the Southwestern region, this project was officially handed over to Isingiro local government leaders.