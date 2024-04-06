Government to set up 38 skilling hubs across Uganda

The Presidential Industrial Skilling Initiative has announced its plans to begin setting up common user facilities with the support of youths equipped with vocational skills. This follows the government's initiation of a project to establish 38 new common user facilities to aid youth. The management of Presidential Projects and Industrial Hubs has announced plans to establish Common User Facilities across the country, which will be used to skill graduates from the Presidential Skilling Initiatives.