Government to distribute over 28 million mosquito nets

The Ministry of Health is embarking on a massive distribution of mosquito nets across the country next month. In the campaign worth USD 120 million, aimed at controlling the spread of malaria, more than 28 million nets will be given out. The minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng spoke at an event where she received a cheque of 160 million shillings from Malaria Free Uganda, a consortium of Public and Private business leaders who collected the funds to support government programs in fighting malaria.