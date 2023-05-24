Government to borrow shs2tn to finance budget

Members of the joint committees of parliament who are scrutinising a 3 trillion shillings loan request by the government were bewildered by an impending cancellation of a loan obtained from the Standard Chartered Bank in September last year. The government accuses Standard Chartered Bank for shifting goal posts by hiking the terms for the 1 trillion shillings that was yet to be disbursed by the bank. MPs questioned whether there were no safeguards in the loan agreement against the attributed factors like the Ukraine-Russia war that spiked interest rates.