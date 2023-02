Government to address challenges in fight against FGM

The government is planning to amend the FGM Act 2010 to address emerging challenges that are hindering the fight against female circumcision in the country. The state minister for Gender and culture Peace Mutuuzo says these challenges include cross-border FGM and hospital mutilation which have become a rampant practice. She says there is a need to adjust the law to be even more punitive if the country is to become FGM-free by 2030.