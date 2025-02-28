Government targets over $1bn return on investment

The Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities together with its partners have announced that they intend to reap big from this year’s Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE) even more than $1bn earned in Tourism earnings last year. To achieve this, Lilly Ajarova, the recently appointed presidential advisor on Tourism and outgoing Chief Executive Officer of the Uganda Tourism Board, has rallied the exhibitors to maximise making a profit and buy a stall that will ensure business sense through prioritising sales in a bid to boost sustainable tourism.