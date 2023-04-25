Government starts transporting 300 people from conflict-ridden Sudan

The government says Ugandans who had been trapped in the ongoing war in Sudan have arrived in Ethiopia where they will then be flown home. The Executive Director of Uganda Media Center, Ofwono Opondo says some 208 Ugandans were expected to fly to Uganda on Tuesday using Uganda Airlines but the airport where the Airbus was supposed to land has a smaller runway that cannot accommodate the plane. The government is now looking for another airport in the North of Ethiopia and hopes that the rescued Ugandans will arrive in the country either this night or early tomorrow.