Government set to start UGX 80 million low cost housing project

In order to improve housing standards in Kampala City, the government is planning to start constructing houses for the vulnerable poor to cost between 35 to 70 million shillings. The houses according to the State Minister in charge of Housing, Percis Namuganza will be paid between 10 to 15 years. Namuganza made these revelations at the media center in Kampala where she announced that her ministry will host the 2nd international building expo starting on the 10th to 12th of August.