Government seeks approval for 3.5 trillion shilling supplementary budget

The government has presented a 3.5 trillion shillings supplementary budget for approval by parliament. Henry Musasizi, the State Minister for General Duties in the Finance Ministry, says the request is to cater for items that were omitted in the budget. These include the mass renewal of national identity cards that are due to expire, the conducting of the National Housing and Population Census, and payment of gratuity. However, 1.5 trillion shillings will be approved retrospectively, having been spent by the government under the three percent of the budget that the government is permitted to spend and then seek approval afterward.