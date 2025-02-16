Government secures support for better care from IGAD, WHO

After President Trump proceeded to cut foreign aid, there were immediate shocks in the health community, especially regarding USAID funding. This was expected to affect the planned acquisition of vaccines and emergency treatment for viral diseases, which has now come to a standstill. This setback has prompted the Ugandan government to consider seeking alternative funding from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).