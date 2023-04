Government says former PS Muhakanizi will be accorded a state burial

The government has said it will give Keith Muhakanizi, the former permanent secretary in the prime minister's office a state burial. Muhakanizi died in Italy where he had gone for specialised treatment. Government officials say he will be recognised for his contribution to the development of the country. They discussed the funeral with Muhakanizi's family at the office of the prime minister in Kampala.