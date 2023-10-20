Government's mandate for local marine insurance draws praise from industry

Insurance companies have praised the government's decision mandating that all marine insurance must be resolved through local insurance firms. Insurers believe that localizing marine insurance will promote sector growth and streamline the process for importers to file claims for damages in the event of sea accidents. In 2017, the government amended the Insurance Act to enable local firms to handle and settle marine insurance, rather than relying on international firms in countries where goods are imported.