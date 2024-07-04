Government rolls out digital plates to curb crime & reckless driving

By Sudhir Byaruhanga More by this Author

Over 1,000 government vehicles have been equipped with new intelligent number plates, with mass registration or installation set to commence in November, starting with motorcycles and other vehicles. Security Minister Retired Maj Gen. Jim Muhwezi addressed journalists at the Media Center, noting that there are over 2.1 million vehicles in the country. Registration for private vehicles will begin in January 2025 as the supplier constructs a factory in Uganda.

The digital number plates are part of a government initiative aimed at curbing crime and improving road safety. Despite initial resistance due to high fees for installation and replacement, the government has pushed forward with the project. The new plates will aid in tracking criminals and reducing reckless driving on roads.

Maj Gen. Muhwezi highlighted that the government launched the digital number plates on November 1, 2023. While the launch was met with criticism regarding the cost, the government has maintained its stance on the pricing. Concerns about privacy infringement have also been raised, but the ministry is addressing these issues to ensure the system's integrity and public trust.

The Ministry of Works has reiterated that the cost of the plates will remain unchanged. As the project progresses, the government is committed to ensuring that the digital number plate system effectively enhances security and road safety without compromising citizens' privacy.