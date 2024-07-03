Advertisement

Government requires proof of registration for foreign students

Wednesday July 03 2024
Foreign
By NTV Uganda Reporter

The Central Government has tasked education institutions with foreign students to provide proof of registration for all their international students.

The directive from the government follows investigations indicating an increase in students registering for national examinations as citizens of Uganda, thereby benefiting from scholarships intended only for Ugandans. International students are required to register and obtain a student pass for which they must pay a fee.

