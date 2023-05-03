Government releases tentative programme for Charles Engola's burial

Fallen Labour State Minister Charles Okello Engola will be buried on Saturday next week according to a tentative programme. Engola was shot dead by his bodyguard Private Wilson Sabiti yesterday at his home in Kyanja with the killer also ending his life in a saloon some distance from the home. Meanwhile, the owner of the Saloon where Private Sabiiti ended his life is pondering her next move with clients already shunning the place.