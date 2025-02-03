Government procures 2 million locally made medical diagnostic kits

The government has procured locally manufactured medical diagnostic kits for malaria, HIV, and sickle cell disease for the first time. Local manufacturer Microhaem Scientifics flagged off two million assorted kits to the National Medical Stores (NMS) for distribution to government health facilities. Dr. Daniel Kyabayinze, Director for Public Health at the Ministry of Health, stated that this milestone would reduce shortages of diagnostic kits, which were previously procured from abroad.