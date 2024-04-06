Government pledges $217 million to boost women entrepreneurs' competitiveness

By GILLIAN NANTUME More by this Author

The government has unveiled plans to invest USD 217 million (approximately UGX 830 billion) to empower women entrepreneurs, particularly focusing on value addition to enhance their competitiveness in the business arena.

Angela Nakafeero, Commissioner for Gender and Women’s Affairs at the Ministry of Gender Labour and Social Development, announced this initiative during belated Women’s Day celebrations in Wakiso district.

"The project aims to create growth and productivity opportunities for women in business. With the support of the World Bank, the government has allocated USD 217 million to collaborate with women entrepreneurs, enhance their skills, access technology, and add value to their products," Nakafeero explained.

She also commended the government's efforts, citing the Succession Amendment Act of 2022 as a crucial step forward.

"Such legislation is vital to ensure women have property rights and can leverage their assets to access loans and generate income," Nakafeero remarked during an interview with NTV Uganda.

In partnership with Fairtrade Africa and Wagagai Flower farm, belated Women’s Day celebrations highlighted the commitment to supporting women in various aspects. Fairtrade Africa, a non-profit organization, reiterated its dedication to women's empowerment by providing educational support, assisting in product marketing, and advocating for fair treatment of workers.

This significant investment and collaborative effort signify a concerted push to empower women entrepreneurs, foster economic transformation, and contribute to overall national development.