Government plans women's bank with World bank

The government is in talks with the World Bank to establish a women's bank. According to Betty Amongi, the Minister for Gender, Labour, and Social Development, the bank will be unveiled by President Yoweri Museveni in March during this year's Women's Day celebration. She explained that this is part of the government's commitment to support women in businesses through low-interest loans. While meeting businesswomen from the Lango, West Nile, and Acholi sub-regions, Minister Amongi said this is part of the government's GROW project, which intends to economically empower women.