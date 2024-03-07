Government orders closure of livestock markets, slaughterhouses in Kampala due to Foot and Mouth Disease outbreak

By NTV Uganda Reporter More by this Author

Livestock markets, slaughterhouses, and related facilities in Kampala have been directed to cease operations by the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries. This action comes in response to the recent outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in Kabowa, Lubaga division, Kampala district, which was officially reported on February 28th, 2024.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry, local government administrators have been tasked with enforcing quarantine measures outlined in the Animal Diseases Act, Cap 38. The closure of these establishments is aimed at preventing further spread of the disease within the capital city.

The directive, signed by the Commissioner of Animal Health in the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries, underscores the severity of the situation. In addition to the closure in Kampala, the Ministry has imposed a quarantine on 32 districts nationwide in response to the FMD outbreak.

Among the affected districts are Luwero, Gomba, Isingiro, Kazo, Kiruhura, and Sembabule, where the disease has been identified in numerous livestock herds. The Ministry's actions are part of a concerted effort to contain the spread of FMD and protect the country's agricultural industry.

Local authorities are urged to cooperate fully with the Ministry's directives and to take all necessary precautions to prevent the further transmission of the disease. The closure of livestock markets and slaughterhouses is expected to remain in effect until the situation is brought under control.