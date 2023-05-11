Government offers proposals to end doctors’ strike

The Lord Mayor of Kampala Erias Lukwago has highlighted a situation in which the taxpayer is bound to lose 40 billion shillings on an alleged fake utility transfer. Lukwago says the funds were allocated for the transfer of utility lines such as water pipes and electricity along a 10 kilometer stretch including Port Bell and Spring roads in Nakawa division.However, Lukwago revealed to Members of the physical infrastructure committee no money should have been allocated for the utility transfer since it is not called for under the Road Act.