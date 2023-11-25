Government moves to resolve PDM challenges

The Local Government Ministry has committed itself to operationalizing several new parishes in 2024 to address inequality concerns in the allocation of Parish Development Model Funds. This comes after concerns, highlighted in a report adopted by Parliament on the status of the program, indicated that some areas were receiving less than those with a larger population and size. However, the Minister for Local Government, Raphael Magyezi, told Parliament that the parishes shall be those that happened to have been created but were not gazetted.