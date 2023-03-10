Government moves to clear outstanding pension arrears of defunct East African Community

The government is stuck with billions of shillings meant for the payment of pensioners and former workers of the defunct East African Community. The First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Affairs Rebecca Kadaga says the ministry will be forced to return UGX 7.2 billion to the consolidated fund if the beneficiaries fail to turn up to collect their monies, before the end of this financial year. The money is meant to pay former workers or the surviving relatives of those who worked in the East African Community.