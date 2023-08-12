Government moves to back Atiak sugar works

The proprietor of Atiak Sugar Works says their production plans have been delayed due to the slow pace of procurement of the equipment meant to process cane into sugar, by Uganda Development Corporation. The explanation came about during an inspection by trade minister Francis Mwebesa, who sought to find out why Atiak Sugar works was yet to go into production. As JUMA KIRYA reports, the factory might be looking for more funding before the factory goes into production.