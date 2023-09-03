Government lifts ban on relief iron sheets distribution

The government has lifted a ban on the distribution of relief iron sheets by the Office of the Prime Minister through its affirmative action programme. According to the minister for Karamoja Affairs Jennifer Namuyangu, distribution will be carried out with stringent guidelines. The exercise was halted eight months ago after anomalies emerged relating to the diversion of relief iron sheets meant for the vulnerable poor in the Karamoja sub-region.