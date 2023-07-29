Government launches public service centre

The Ministry of Public Service has opened a regional public service centre in Hoima that will serve nine districts of the Bunyoro sub-region. The centre comprises 26 government ministries and agencies such as lands and housing, Uganda revenue authority, ministry of education among others. Public Service minister Wilson Muruuli Mukasa, who presided over the commissioning of the centre said it would provide all the required services, to the citizens who usually incur travel costs to seek services in Kampala.