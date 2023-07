Government launches construction of key access road in Kakumiro

The government has said it is committed to constructing and rehabilitating inter-connectivity of feeder and access roads in Bunyoro Region. State Minister for Works and Transport Fred Byamukama spoke during the launch of construction for the 20 km Kitai-huka - Buruko - Nkaze-korera Road in Kakumiro District. He hopes that these roads will make it easier for farmers to access markets for their produce.