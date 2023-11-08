Government initiates investigation into 18 missing opposition supporters

The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga, has stated that the government has indicated that they have initiated investigations into the list of 18 missing persons. These missing individuals are reportedly supporters of the Opposition political party, the National Unity Platform. Mpuuga emphasizes that Opposition parties are demanding a transparent investigation with a country-wide briefing on the nature of the investigations. He believes that conducting a clandestine inquiry would be seen as a cover-up. Government ministers from the security docket are reported to have made this commitment during a meeting convened by the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among.