Government in project to resolve wrangles, 80,000 certificates to be issued to communal land owners

The Ministry of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development states that statistics based on certificates of communal land ownership issued are reducing conflicts within communities. According to Dorcas Okalany, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, at least 600 clans and communities nationwide have been incorporated, with nearly 80,000 certificates of ownership issued. She further explains that since 2015, individuals, families, clans, and communities in Karamoja, Kigezi, Ankole, Teso, and West Nile now hold legal documents in the form of certificates of ownership.