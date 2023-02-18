Government, donors commission Nadunget livestock facility

Some 1,000 livestock traders and residents in Moroto district are set to benefit from a newly refurbished market in Nanduget. The project is funded by USAID and implemented by Mercy Corps in collaboration with Moroto District Local Government. During the commissioning by the state minister for Karamoja Agness Nandutu, donors and officials noted the work done on water supply and storage infrastructure, an incinerator, waiting sheds, a veterinary and administration work block, fencing, cattle-weighing scales, and a cattle stall among others.