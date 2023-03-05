Government discusses strategy to go digital

Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Dr. Monica Musenero, has commended the private sector for spearheading the transition of information storage and transfer from analogue technology to digital. Dr. Musenero’s appreciation came as she met information management companies during a digital transformation meeting, intended to support government initiatives in improving data usage. The minister explained that the government had developed a two-tier strategy to improve how information is managed and accessed over time, as its way of transiting out of analogue systems.