Government denies involvement in Kenyan protests amid Uganda House attack

The Ugandan government has denied any involvement in the ongoing protests in Kenya over a proposed finance bill, which has since been withdrawn.

During the riots, Uganda House in Kenya was among the properties damaged. Some accusations have surfaced, alleging Uganda’s support for President William Ruto, a claim firmly denied by Ugandan authorities.

Minister of State for International Relations, Henry Okello Oryem, has called on Kenyan authorities to arrest those responsible for the attack on Uganda House.

In an interview with NTV, Oryem also criticized Western countries for not acknowledging Uganda’s improved performance in democracy rankings. According to a recent report by Afrobarometer, a research firm, Uganda has risen to the second position in Africa for democracy.